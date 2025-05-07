Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Onomah has been freed to seek pastures new by Blackpool.

A familiar face in S6, the 28-year-old spent time on loan at Hillsborough while on the books at Tottenham Hotspur.

He featured for the Owls during the reign Steve Bruce, who had managed Onomah in his previous loan spell at Aston Villa.

The pair were reunited again in October, when the midfielder was recruited by Bruce to join Blackpool.

Josh Onomah spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

However, the former England youth international has not been retained by the League One outfit ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

He has been released alongside as part of an end-of-season squad reshaping. with 11 other players also moving on.

Among them are fellow former Wednesday players Richard O’Donnell and Jordan Rhodes.

Jordan Rhodes left Huddersfield Town for Blackpool in a permanent move in 2023. | George Wood/Getty Images

Bruce said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to all of the players for their contributions this season.

“This is always a difficult part of the job, but I wish all of the players leaving this summer the very best for their respective futures.

“Work is already well underway for the new season, and I am enthused by the plans we have in place for the summer and beyond.