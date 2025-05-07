Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder available for free transfer after release
A familiar face in S6, the 28-year-old spent time on loan at Hillsborough while on the books at Tottenham Hotspur.
He featured for the Owls during the reign Steve Bruce, who had managed Onomah in his previous loan spell at Aston Villa.
The pair were reunited again in October, when the midfielder was recruited by Bruce to join Blackpool.
However, the former England youth international has not been retained by the League One outfit ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
He has been released alongside as part of an end-of-season squad reshaping. with 11 other players also moving on.
Among them are fellow former Wednesday players Richard O’Donnell and Jordan Rhodes.
Bruce said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to all of the players for their contributions this season.
“This is always a difficult part of the job, but I wish all of the players leaving this summer the very best for their respective futures.
“Work is already well underway for the new season, and I am enthused by the plans we have in place for the summer and beyond.
“I look forward to us all working together over the coming months as we prepare for what we all hope will be a successful 2025/26 season at Bloomfield Road.”
