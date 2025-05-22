Scottish outfit St Mirren have cut ties with former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

The 26-year-old is a familiar face at Hillsborough, having represented the Owls between 2021 and 2023.

He was part of the side promoted to the Championship during the reign of Darren Moore, but did not follow the club into the second tier.

Settling has since proved difficult for the Fulham academy graduate, who Wednesday signed from Everton on a free transfer.

Following spells in Portugal and Israel, Adeniran was recruited by Scottish Premiership side St Mirren in July last year.

Dennis Adeniran’s 2024 move to St Mirren

After putting pen to paper, he said: "I'm over the moon to get the deal done. It's a good opportunity for me to come back to the UK and get started again.

"The attraction of European football and the way the gaffer wants to play, his aspirations for the season, it just fitted perfectly for what I need right now in my career.

"I spoke to Jaden [Brown]. He had nothing but good things to say about the club and I went to school with Toyosi [Olusanya] as well so I know them, but all the lads have been brilliant. I'm a hard-working player. I like to have the ball at my feet, I'm dynamic and I like to chip in with a goal or two.”

Dennis Adeniran becomes a free agent

He appeared to be a shrewd signing for the Saints, but managed just two league starts across the 2024/25 season.

Following the end of the campaign, Adeniran has been freed to seek pastures new as an out-of-contract player.

In a statement, St Mirren said: “We say goodbye to Dennis Adeniran, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Elvis Bwomono, Owen Foster, Gallagher Lennon and Richard Taylor who will all move on following the expiry of their contracts.

“We thank all departing players for their respective contributions and wish them all the best of luck in whatever comes next.”

A former England youth international, Adeniran undeniably has qualities and it now appears to be a case of trying to unlock his potential.