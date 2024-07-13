Former Sheffield Wednesday, Fulham and Everton midfielder secures top flight move

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 13th Jul 2024, 12:38 BST
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran has joined Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren.

The move marks a return to British shores for Adeniran, who has plied his trade in Portugal and Israel since leaving Wednesday in the summer of 2023. He first had a spell with Portimonense, later linking up with Israeli Premier League outfit Hapoel Petah Tikva.

He has now sealed a move back to more familiar territory, penning a one-year deal in Scotland with the option of a further year based on appearances.

Adeniran has been reunited with his former Owls teammate Jaden Brown, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mirren before the move was made permanent.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran has returned to British shores. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesFormer Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran has returned to British shores. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran has returned to British shores. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Brown provided Adeniran with a reference for the club, while the midfielder is also familiar with Saints forward Toyosi Olusanya. Speaking to St Mirren’s official website, Adeniran said: "I'm over the moon to get the deal done. It's a good opportunity for me to come back to the UK and get started again.

"The attraction of European football and the way the gaffer wants to play, his aspirations for the season, it just fitted perfectly for what I need right now in my career.

"I spoke to Jaden [Brown]. He had nothing but good things to say about the club and I went to school with Toyosi [Olusanya] as well so I know them, but all the lads have been brilliant. I'm a hard-working player. I like to have the ball at my feet, I'm dynamic and I like to chip in with a goal or two.”

Adeniran, a former England youth international, started his professional career at Fulham. He was prised from Craven Cottage by Everton, but failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Goodison Park. Wednesday secured his signature in 2021 and he made 51 appearances for the Owls before moving on.

