Sunderland, AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea and Newcastle United stars are among the favourites to join Leeds United before the January transfer window slams shut.

Leeds are yet to make a signing in the current window, although have been linked with a host of names. They have sanctioned two departures, ending Djed Spence’s loan stint and allowing Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough.

The exits have left Leeds looking light at full-back, therefore it is no surprise to see defenders among the favourites to arrive at Elland Road.

Here are the Sports Lens frontrunners to join Leeds in the current window.

Trai Hume has impressed for Sunderland this term. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Andrey Santos - 7/4

The young Chelsea midfielder was recently recalled from a loan spell at Nottingham Forest, having struggled for minutes at the City Ground. A move to the Championship could potentially offer more game time.

Kerem Akturkoglu - 2/1

Leeds have previously been linked with the winger, who currently represents Galatasaray in the Turkish top flight. He was among the scorers for the club in their thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester United earlier on in the season.

David Brooks - 9/2

The tricky playmaker has been a bit-part player for AFC Bournemouth this season and has been linked with both Leeds and Southampton.

Trai Hume - 6/1

Jack Clarke may grab most of the headlines but Hume is highly thought of at Sunderland. An adventurous right-back, he has senior caps for Northern Ireland at just 21.

Anwar El-Ghazi - 15/2

A winger capable of operating at full-back, the former Everton and Aston Villa man is currently a free agent. He had his Mainz contract terminated due to a social media post regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Ao Tanaka - 8/1

Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Tanaka was linked with Leeds back in the summer transfer window, but a move never materialised. A senior Japan international, he has plied his trade in Germany since 2021.

Matt Ritchie - 9/1

A loyal servant to Newcastle United, Ritchie is comfortable when deployed at full-back as well as in midfield. He would bring a wealth of experience to any club and has two Championship promotions on his CV.

Joseph Paintsil - 14/1