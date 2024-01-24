Michael Carrick’s men now have sole focus on the Championship following their 6-1 battering at the hands of Chelsea, a defeat that brutally ended their Carabao Cup dream.

However, luckily for the Riverside faithful, there is plenty to be excited about in the league. Middlesbrough may sit 11th but they are just three points adrift of the play-offs, meaning they are well in contention for promotion.

Two new faces have already arrived to boost the promotion push too. Finn Azaz has sealed a permanent move from Aston Villa and Luke Ayling has joined on loan from Leeds United.

Derby County's Eiran Cashin is among the favourites to join Middlesbrough. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether there will be any further additions at the Riverside, with just over a week to go until deadline day.

Here are the Techopedia favourites to join Carrick’s squad before the window slams shut.

Harrison Minturn - 10/3

Middlesbrough have been linked with a swoop for Minturn, who is a regular fixture in the Swindon Town defence at just 20 years old.

An experienced defender, Worrall is Nottingham Forest’s captain but no longer the imperative figure he once was at the City Ground. He has been linked with a move away from the club, with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Leeds United among those credited with interest.

Amad Diallo - 5/1

Diallo lit up the Championship on loan at Sunderland last season, but has been hampered by injury at Manchester United this term. A loan move back to the second tier could potentially get him firing again.

Eiran Cashin - 5/1

A product of Derby County’s academy, Cashin has established himself as a crucial figure for the Rams at senior level. The defender has also been capped by the Republic of Ireland at under-21 level.

Scott McKenna - 6/1

McKenna started the season in the picture at Nottingham Forest, partnering Joe Worrall in defence in the early stages of the campaign. However, like Worrall, he has fallen out of favour.

Cameron Brannagan - 7/1

The midfielder has made over 250 appearances for Oxford United since joining from Liverpool in 2018. Having lit up League One for years, a Championship challenge may be the next step for the 27-year-old.

Kaide Gordon - 15/2

Liverpool swooped to land the winger in 2021, forking out a compensation fee to lure him from Derby County. He is yet to establish himself under Jurgen Klopp, but a Championship move could potentially push him on.

Devante Cole - 9/1