Rather aptly, FC Halifax Town walked out at The Shay to Kasabian’s 2009 hit ‘Underdog’.

Exeter City may not have been the glamorous opponents Halifax wanted in the FA Cup first round proper draw, but it served as a reminder the Shaymen were indeed underdogs.

Two minutes in, there was another reminder - and this one was not quite as enjoyable as a noughties indie classic.

Fifth-tier Halifax left Danny Andrew completely unmarked as a corner delivery came in, allowing him to fire the third-tier Grecians into an early lead.

Groans echoed around Calderdale and supporters feared the worst.

Instead of capitulating, the Shaymen held their own and to the unknowing neutral eye, the two sides may well have been competing in a league fixture.

Half-time approached with the hosts in the driving seat, only for another defensive error to give Jayden Wareham a glorious opportunity to make it 2-0.

FC Halifax Town's FA Cup adventure came to an end against Exeter City. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Gulf disguised

"I don't think there was a great [gulf],” said Shaymen boss Adam Lakeland. “I think, if you were here as a neutral, not knowing which team played in which division, I don't think people would have said there was a two-division gulf between the teams and that's credit to our players as individuals and us as a team.

"The higher up the pyramid you go, when you're playing against the best teams in the league, you make mistakes and they will punish you.

"We've made a couple of mistakes and we've gone out of the competition for it.

"Whilst that's frustrating, taking those moments aside, I think we've got to be incredibly pleased with how we've performed.

"We should be confident and optimistic. What we've done incredibly well so far this season is, we haven't dwelled on defeats.

"We've maybe analysed it a little bit and we've tried to take the positives into the next week of work.”

Lessons learnt

Lakeland has assembled a young side who have made a promising start to the National League campaign.

Halifax played like a youthful side - exuberant, aggressive and quick, but just a bit naive.

Exeter had not been made to show their League One quality to assume a 2-0 lead and chances to spark a comeback were not taken.

"This group of players, they're a pleasure to work with,” said Lakeland. “Every single day, they come in, they've got good attitudes, they train well, they're coachable, they want to get better.

Adam Lakeland was given reasons for optimism as he watched his FC Halifax Town side exit the FA Cup. | Steve Riding

"They've got a great team spirit. Lessons like we've had there, they should take confidence from, because I think there's a lot of our young lads who are capable of playing higher than the National League.

"Playing in that manner against a League One team, they should take great confidence from that.

"They've also learnt the harsh lesson of 'if you make mistakes, you get punished'. That's just part of their education."

FC Halifax Town: Johnson, Latty-Fairweather, Mills, Hobson (Alimi-Adetoro 88), Cappello (smith 88); Hugill (Jenkins 88), Turner-Cooke; Bray, Hmami (Warburton 88), Cooke (Devonport 66); Harris.

Unused substitutes: Ford, Tarima, Johnson.

Exeter City: Whitworth, Sweeney, Fitzwater, Andrew; Niskanen, McDonald (Turns 62), McMillan, Brierley, Higgins (Aitchison 74); Cole (Magennis 83), Wareham.

Unused substitutes: Bycroft, Oakes, Woodhouse, Dean, Francis.