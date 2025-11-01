The player ratings are in following FC Halifax Town’s 2-0 defeat to Exeter City.

The fifth-tier Shaymen put on a brave showing against the Grecians, who compete on the third rung of the English football ladder.

Adam Lakeland’s side could not be faulted for their spirit, yet were undone by two instances of poor defending.

An unmarked Danny Andrew volleyed home from a corner early on two minutes in, making Halifax’s challenge an even greater one. The hosts were in control with half-time approaching, although were left to rue a carless pass that led to Jayden Wareham doubling the away advantage,

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from The Shay.

Sam Johnson - Made some decent saves, although could perhaps have done more to prevent Exeter’s second. 6

FC Halifax Town hosted League One opposition in the FA Cup first round proper. | George Wood/Getty Images

Thierry Latty-Fairweather - A mixed afternoon for the defender, who was not in his natural position at right-back. Guilty of ball-watching at times but had some sharp moments too. 6

Jevon Mills - Carelessly gifted possession to Exeter in the build-up to their second. A learning curve for the young defender. 5

Shaun Hobson - Made some crucial challenges but had the occasional clumsy moment. 6

Angelo Cappello - Had his work cut out but worked tirelessly to contribute offensively and defensively. Small stature, big heart. 7

Angelo Cappello had a tough job on his hands at left-back for FC Halifax Town. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Will Hugill - A workmanlike and full-blooded display in the heart of midfield. 7

Jay Turner-Cooke - Tidy in possession if somewhat unremarkable. 6

Owen Bray - Dogged in his defending and attacking, although found Exeter difficult to break down. 6

Josh Hmami - Offered glimpses of his quality as the most advanced of Halifax’s midfielders. 6

Jamie Cooke - A bright spark on the left but faded as the afternoon progressed. Substituted after 66 minutes. 7

Will Harris - Fed off scraps but worked tirelessly throughout. Linked play when he could. 6

Substitutes

Owen Devonport - Put himself about as Halifax looked for a route back into the game. 6

Adam Adetoro - N/A

Jack Jenkins - N/A

AJ Warburton - N/A