Barnsley ended the window with a double swoop on deadline day, securing two talented attacking players for head coach Darrell Clarke. Stephen Humphrys joined following his Wigan Athletic departure and long-term target Davis Keillor-Dunn was prised from Mansfield Town.

It took the total incomings tally to nine, excluding players signed for younger age groups. Among the new faces at Oakwell are defender Georgie Gent and midfielder Kelechi Nwakali. Marc Roberts and Conor Hourihane are not necessarily new faces at Oakwell but sealed returns to the club they had previously represented.

Fans may have mixed opinions on the club’s summer business, but the club do not necessarily have to bring their recruitment drive to an end. Unattached players can still be signed outside of transfer windows and could represent attractive options.

There are plenty of talented players still on the hunt for a club, from up-and-coming talents to seasoned professionals. Here are 17 free agents Barnsley could potentially target.

Scott Hogan Last club: Birmingham City | Position: Forward

Freddie Ladapo Last club: Ipswich Town | Position: Forward

Dan Potts Last club: Luton Town | Position: Left-back