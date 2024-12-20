Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss 'turns down' Millwall talks as he makes decision on career
The 54-year-old unexpectedly found himself out of work last month, when Coventry City sent shockwaves through the pyramid by wielding the axe.
He had overseen a remarkable resurgence as Coventry boss, lifting the club from the depths of League Two back to the Championship.
A number of jobs have become available since his exit and it has not been a surprise to see him linked with posts.
He was reported to be on Hull City’s radar following the sacking of Tim Walter, but the Tigers instead turned to Ruben Selles.
When Millwall announced Neil Harris was to step down, Robins’ name was once again circulated in conversations about the role.
However, according to Richard Cawley of South London Press, Robins has turned down talks with Millwall. He is thought to be keen on a break from management after his seven years at Coventry.
Former Barnsley midfielder Alex Neil is reportedly a strong contender for the Lions gig, while ex-Bradford City man Steven Schumacher and Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield have also been linked.
Millwall sit 13th in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the play-offs.
When Robins does decide he wants a return to the dugout, it is hard to imagine him struggling for employment.
He won promotion from League Two and League One with Coventry, before leading the Sky Blues to the Championship play-off final in 2023.
The club also lifted the EFL Trophy during his reign and he is considered by many to be among the EFL’s best managers.
