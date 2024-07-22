Former Barnsley, Leicester City and Leeds United men among frontrunners to join Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 17:06 BST
Former Barnsley, Leicester City and Leeds United men are among frontrunners to join Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer window.

A new era is being ushered in at Hillsborough, with Danny Rohl being backed to assemble the type of squad he believes can thrive in the Championship. Nine new signings have been made, with eight arriving on permanent deals.

Among the new faces are England-capped midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, former Sheffield United defender Max Lowe and veteran goalkeeper Ben Hamer. The Owls do not yet appear to be finished, with speculation regarding further incomings still rife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As activity in the summer window continues to gather pace, here are the players Sportscasting believe are most likely to join the Owls this summer.

Ian Poveda is among the frontrunners to join Sheffield Wednesday this summer after leaving Leeds United. Image: David Rogers/Getty ImagesIan Poveda is among the frontrunners to join Sheffield Wednesday this summer after leaving Leeds United. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
Ian Poveda is among the frontrunners to join Sheffield Wednesday this summer after leaving Leeds United. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

George Shelvey - 4/7

The 23-year-old, formerly of Nottingham Forest and Dundalk, recently featured between the sticks for the Owls in a pre-season friendly.

Scott Wright - 11/10

Wednesday have been reported to be admirers of the winger, who has been on the books of Rangers since 2021. At 26, he boasts plenty of experience but arguably has a lot more to offer.

Ike Ugbo - 2/1

The forward was a hit with the Hillsborough faithful last season when he joined the Owls on loan from Troyes. The Ligue 2 side have left Ugbo out of their pre-season squad, suggesting he could be on the move.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reports have suggested the Owls would like him back, although Stoke City and Birmingham City have also been credited with interest.

Ian Poveda - 5/1

Another former Owls loanee, Poveda found his rhythm in S6 and endeared himself to fans with his dazzling displays and personality. He was released by Leeds United at the end of last season, making him a free agent.

Marc Albrighton - 8/1

After a decade of service to Leicester City, Albrighton has joined the free agent market. As a vastly experienced figure capable of playing at full-back or on the wing, he ticks a lot of boxes.

Devante Cole - 9/1

Barnsley confirmed Cole would be moving on at the end of the 2023/24 season and he is now available to be signed on a free transfer. He made 152 appearances for the Reds, scoring 43 goals.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Liam Roberts - 10/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another former Barnsley player, Roberts was the first-choice goalkeeper at Oakwell last season. He returned to parent club Middlesbrough following his Barnsley loan but has since been released.

Scott McKenna - 12/1

Nottingham Forest loaned the defender out to Copenhagen before releasing him at the end of the season. Now a free agent, he would arguably be a shrewd addition in the Championship.

Daniel Iversen - 14/1

The goalkeeper is still contracted to Leicester City, although has been unable to nail down a regular starting spot at the King Power Stadium. After six loan moves, a fresh start could be what is required for the 27-year-old.

Related topics:Leicester CityBarnsleyDanny Rohl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice