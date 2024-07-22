Former Barnsley, Leicester City and Leeds United men among frontrunners to join Sheffield Wednesday
A new era is being ushered in at Hillsborough, with Danny Rohl being backed to assemble the type of squad he believes can thrive in the Championship. Nine new signings have been made, with eight arriving on permanent deals.
Among the new faces are England-capped midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, former Sheffield United defender Max Lowe and veteran goalkeeper Ben Hamer. The Owls do not yet appear to be finished, with speculation regarding further incomings still rife.
As activity in the summer window continues to gather pace, here are the players Sportscasting believe are most likely to join the Owls this summer.
George Shelvey - 4/7
The 23-year-old, formerly of Nottingham Forest and Dundalk, recently featured between the sticks for the Owls in a pre-season friendly.
Scott Wright - 11/10
Wednesday have been reported to be admirers of the winger, who has been on the books of Rangers since 2021. At 26, he boasts plenty of experience but arguably has a lot more to offer.
Ike Ugbo - 2/1
The forward was a hit with the Hillsborough faithful last season when he joined the Owls on loan from Troyes. The Ligue 2 side have left Ugbo out of their pre-season squad, suggesting he could be on the move.
Reports have suggested the Owls would like him back, although Stoke City and Birmingham City have also been credited with interest.
Ian Poveda - 5/1
Another former Owls loanee, Poveda found his rhythm in S6 and endeared himself to fans with his dazzling displays and personality. He was released by Leeds United at the end of last season, making him a free agent.
Marc Albrighton - 8/1
After a decade of service to Leicester City, Albrighton has joined the free agent market. As a vastly experienced figure capable of playing at full-back or on the wing, he ticks a lot of boxes.
Devante Cole - 9/1
Barnsley confirmed Cole would be moving on at the end of the 2023/24 season and he is now available to be signed on a free transfer. He made 152 appearances for the Reds, scoring 43 goals.
Liam Roberts - 10/1
Another former Barnsley player, Roberts was the first-choice goalkeeper at Oakwell last season. He returned to parent club Middlesbrough following his Barnsley loan but has since been released.
Scott McKenna - 12/1
Nottingham Forest loaned the defender out to Copenhagen before releasing him at the end of the season. Now a free agent, he would arguably be a shrewd addition in the Championship.
Daniel Iversen - 14/1
The goalkeeper is still contracted to Leicester City, although has been unable to nail down a regular starting spot at the King Power Stadium. After six loan moves, a fresh start could be what is required for the 27-year-old.
