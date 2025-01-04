Former Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town man departs Championship club four months after joining
The 42-year-old joined Barnsley as a coach in the summer of 2024, reuniting with his former Port Vale colleague Darrell Clarke.
However, just months into his time at Oakwell, he departed for Stoke to link up with his former Huddersfield colleague Narcis Pelach.
He formed part of the caretaker management team in the aftermath of Pelach’s dismissal, but has not survived the reshuffle sparked by the arrival of Mark Robins as Potters boss.
Paul Nevin and James Rowberry have joined Robins as assistant managers, while Alex Morris and Darren Behcet will continue in their respective roles as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach.
In a statement, Stoke said: “Dean Whitehead, who remained with the club to assist caretaker Ryan Shawcross following Narcis Pelach’s recent departure, has now left his position with the Club.
“The 42-year-old, who previously made 160 appearances for the Potters between 2009 and 2013, departs with the club’s best wishes and thanks.”
A tough-tackling midfielder in his playing days, Whitehead represented the likes of Middlesbrough and Sunderland as well as Stoke.
He finished his playing career at Huddersfield and it was with the Terriers he made his first step into coaching.
Stoke sit 19th in the Championship, four points above the relegation zone.
