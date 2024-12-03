Former Barnsley, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley defender 'will be sold' for right price in January window
Oakwell provided Tripper with his first real taste of senior football, as he was loaned to the Reds twice while cutting his teeth at Manchester City.
While his potential was evident early on, many would not have predicted he would go on to enjoy the type of career he has.
The former Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley star, a La Liga winner with Atletico Madrid, has been on Newcastle’s books since 2022.
He was among the marquee signings made when the Magpies ownership changed hands and has been a key figure under Eddie Howe.
However, speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months. According to Football Insider, the 34-year-old will be sold for the right price in January.
Agents are thought to have been alerted to his availability, in spite of Howe’s assertions that he wants to retain the former England international.
He has previously been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, a division that has proved attractive to a range of high-profile stars.
Trippier has made just three Premier League starts this season and was an unused substitute for Newcastle’s recent draw with Crystal Palace.
He is just one outing short of reaching 100 appearances for Newcastle, a milestone he has previously reached with Burnley and Tottenham.