Newcastle United will reportedly sell former Barnsley defender Kieran Trippier for the right price in January.

Oakwell provided Tripper with his first real taste of senior football, as he was loaned to the Reds twice while cutting his teeth at Manchester City.

While his potential was evident early on, many would not have predicted he would go on to enjoy the type of career he has.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley star, a La Liga winner with Atletico Madrid, has been on Newcastle’s books since 2022.

Kieran Trippier had two loan spells at Barnsley during his career's infancy. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

He was among the marquee signings made when the Magpies ownership changed hands and has been a key figure under Eddie Howe.

However, speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months. According to Football Insider, the 34-year-old will be sold for the right price in January.

Agents are thought to have been alerted to his availability, in spite of Howe’s assertions that he wants to retain the former England international.

He has previously been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, a division that has proved attractive to a range of high-profile stars.

Trippier has made just three Premier League starts this season and was an unused substitute for Newcastle’s recent draw with Crystal Palace.