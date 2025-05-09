Former Huddersfield Town, Fulham and Millwall defender Scott Malone is seeking pastures new for the third time in the last year.

A veteran of the EFL at 34, Malone has represented an array of clubs and featured in each of England’s top four tiers.

He spent the 2017/18 season in West Yorkshire following Huddersfield’s promotion to the Premier League, returning to the Championship with Derby County after just one campaign as a Terrier.

Malone was transfer-listed by Gillingham at the end of last season and snapped up by Crawley Town in the following summer window.

Scott Malone spent the 2017/18 season at Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

His contract was terminated by mutual consent in November and he secured a return to the game with Cambridge United.

However, his short-term deal is not being extended and the left-back is again on the hunt for a new club.

Cambridge’s director of football Mark Bonner said: “Relegation brings tough but necessary decisions, and this summer signals the beginning of an important rebuild for us.

Millwall are among Scott Malone's former employers. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“With Neil Harris now leading us into the new season, there’s a clear sense of purpose and direction as we reshape the squad to compete strongly and grow again.