Former Huddersfield Town, Fulham and Millwall defender joins free agent market as contract decision confirmed
A veteran of the EFL at 34, Malone has represented an array of clubs and featured in each of England’s top four tiers.
He spent the 2017/18 season in West Yorkshire following Huddersfield’s promotion to the Premier League, returning to the Championship with Derby County after just one campaign as a Terrier.
Malone was transfer-listed by Gillingham at the end of last season and snapped up by Crawley Town in the following summer window.
His contract was terminated by mutual consent in November and he secured a return to the game with Cambridge United.
However, his short-term deal is not being extended and the left-back is again on the hunt for a new club.
Cambridge’s director of football Mark Bonner said: “Relegation brings tough but necessary decisions, and this summer signals the beginning of an important rebuild for us.
“With Neil Harris now leading us into the new season, there’s a clear sense of purpose and direction as we reshape the squad to compete strongly and grow again.
“We are grateful to all the players departing this summer for their efforts throughout their varied length of service; they depart with our very best wishes for the future.”