Former Huddersfield Town man returns from free agent wilderness as 54-cap international makes top-flight move

Published 13th Feb 2025, 14:27 BST
Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik is back between the sticks after a spell as a free agent.

The 35-year-old was a surprise addition to the Huddersfield ranks in January 2023, when he joined following spells with Basel, Sevilla and Olympiacos.

He made 13 appearances for the Terriers, helping to keep the club afloat in the Championship as they pulled off a ‘great escape’ under Neil Warnock.

Since departing West Yorkshire, the veteran stopper has had stints with New England Revolution and Albacete.

placeholder image
Tomas Vaclik made 13 appearances for Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

After a period on the free agent market, the Czech Republic international has returned to the game with Primeira Liga side Boavista.

He is one of nine players to have been signed by Boavista in the same day following the lifting of a transfer embargo.

Former Leeds United winger Gboly Ariyibi has also joined the club, as has former Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

Boavista currently sit rock-bottom of the Portuguese top flight.

