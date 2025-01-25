Bolton Wanderers next manager: Former Leeds United and Liverpool star 'in the frame' for League One job
Fowler’s name is synonymous with goals, with the 49-year-old having enjoyed a glittering career as a clinical marksman.
He scored 14 goals in 33 appearances for Leeds, but is more commonly known for his exploits in front of goal for Liverpool and Manchester City.
The former England international has had an interesting managerial career, holding roles in Thailand, Australia, India and Saudi Arabia.
He has been out of work since October 2023, when he left his role as manager of Al-Qadsiah despite overseeing an unbeaten start to the season.
According to The Mirror, Fowler has thrown his hat in the ring for the Bolton job following the departure of Ian Evatt by mutual consent.
He is believed to be keen on forging a career in management that emulates the success of his playing days.
Fowler’s management CV would arguably make the appointment a risk, albeit one that could potentially pay dividends.
Bolton are currently being led by Julian Darby, Andy Taylor and Andrew Tutte on an interim basis, with a clash with Huddersfield Town their next challenge.
The Trotters sit ninth in the League One table, three points adrift of the play-offs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.