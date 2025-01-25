Former Leeds United star Robbie Fowler has reportedly put his name forward for the Bolton Wanderers vacancy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fowler’s name is synonymous with goals, with the 49-year-old having enjoyed a glittering career as a clinical marksman.

He scored 14 goals in 33 appearances for Leeds, but is more commonly known for his exploits in front of goal for Liverpool and Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England international has had an interesting managerial career, holding roles in Thailand, Australia, India and Saudi Arabia.

Robbie Fowler has been away from management since 2023. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He has been out of work since October 2023, when he left his role as manager of Al-Qadsiah despite overseeing an unbeaten start to the season.

According to The Mirror, Fowler has thrown his hat in the ring for the Bolton job following the departure of Ian Evatt by mutual consent.

He is believed to be keen on forging a career in management that emulates the success of his playing days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Fowler signed for Leeds United from Liverpool in 2001. | Gary M. Prior/ALLSPORT

Fowler’s management CV would arguably make the appointment a risk, albeit one that could potentially pay dividends.

Bolton are currently being led by Julian Darby, Andy Taylor and Andrew Tutte on an interim basis, with a clash with Huddersfield Town their next challenge.