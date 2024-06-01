Former Leeds United assistant installed as surprise frontrunner for Sunderland job after Will Still decision

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2024, 10:45 BST
Former Leeds United coach Rene Maric has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant Sunderland job.

The Black Cats are on the hunt for a new head coach, having ended the 2023/24 season with a caretaker at the helm. Mike Dodds had stepped in temporarily following Michael Beale’s axing, having previously done so when Tony Mowbray was dismissed.

Former Reims boss Will Still had been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, although reports have suggested he will instead be taking the reins at Lens in the top tier of French football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is, therefore a new BetVictor frontrunner at 2/1 in former Leeds coach Maric. The 31-year-old worked at Elland Road during the reign of Jesse Marsch, in the role of assistant head coach.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

He left when Marsch was dismissed but unlike his former colleague, has not remained away from the dugout. He is currently employed by Bayern Munich as head coach of their under-19s.

Maric has an impressive reputation across Europe, considered among the brightest up-and-coming coaches despite his involvement in Marsch’s tumultuous Leeds tenure.

Among the outside contenders further down the list of frontrunners is Liam Rosenior, who was axed by Hull City at the end of the 2023/24 season. He has been succeeded at the MKM Stadium by Tim Walter, who was most recently in charge of Hamburg.

Related topics:SunderlandBlack Cats

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.