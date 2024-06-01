Former Leeds United coach Rene Maric has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant Sunderland job.

The Black Cats are on the hunt for a new head coach, having ended the 2023/24 season with a caretaker at the helm. Mike Dodds had stepped in temporarily following Michael Beale’s axing, having previously done so when Tony Mowbray was dismissed.

Former Reims boss Will Still had been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, although reports have suggested he will instead be taking the reins at Lens in the top tier of French football.

There is, therefore a new BetVictor frontrunner at 2/1 in former Leeds coach Maric. The 31-year-old worked at Elland Road during the reign of Jesse Marsch, in the role of assistant head coach.

He left when Marsch was dismissed but unlike his former colleague, has not remained away from the dugout. He is currently employed by Bayern Munich as head coach of their under-19s.

Maric has an impressive reputation across Europe, considered among the brightest up-and-coming coaches despite his involvement in Marsch’s tumultuous Leeds tenure.