Former Leeds United man linked with Fulham, Everton and Crystal Palace attracts £16.8m bid
Few players have had their futures under the microscope as much as Nketiah has since the end of the 2023/24 season. He has been unable to nail down a regular place in the Arsenal side and a host of clubs have been linked with a swoop for his services.
Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are among the clubs to have been credited with interest, while there has also been talk of admiring glances from Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.
However, his future may not be in the Premier League at all. French side Marseille are said to be on his trail and according to The Athletic, an improved bid near the £16.8m mark has been lodged by the Ligue 1 outfit.
It is thought to be similar in value to their previous approach, although is reportedly closer to the formula Arsenal want for the 25-year-old. While it has been claimed Arsenal are likely to deem the offer unrealistic, conversations are said to be ongoing.
Nketiah has spent the entirety of his senior career on Arsenal’s books, with Leeds the only other club he has represented as a professional. He joined the Whites on loan in the summer of 2019 and showed plenty of promise in West Yorkshire.
Despite his potential being evident, dislodging Patrick Bamford as Marcelo Bielsa’s preferred number nine proved difficult. He returned to his parent club in January 2020 and has not been loaned out by the Gunners since.
