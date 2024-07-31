Marseille have reportedly put an improved offer on the table in an attempt to sign former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.

Few players have had their futures under the microscope as much as Nketiah has since the end of the 2023/24 season. He has been unable to nail down a regular place in the Arsenal side and a host of clubs have been linked with a swoop for his services.

However, his future may not be in the Premier League at all. French side Marseille are said to be on his trail and according to The Athletic, an improved bid near the £16.8m mark has been lodged by the Ligue 1 outfit.

Former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah has reportedly been the subject of a bid from Marseille. Image: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It is thought to be similar in value to their previous approach, although is reportedly closer to the formula Arsenal want for the 25-year-old. While it has been claimed Arsenal are likely to deem the offer unrealistic, conversations are said to be ongoing.

Nketiah has spent the entirety of his senior career on Arsenal’s books, with Leeds the only other club he has represented as a professional. He joined the Whites on loan in the summer of 2019 and showed plenty of promise in West Yorkshire.