Former Leeds United and Sheffield United manager Michael Doyle has been axed as head coach of non-league outfit Woking.

The 43-year-old took charge of the Cardinals last December and led the club to a 17th-placed finish in the National League, on the fifth rung of the English football ladder.

He has been unable to push the club on this season and following a 4-0 defeat to Gateshead today (December 14), has been dismissed with Woking sat 19th.

His assistant, former Cardiff City and Coventry City defender Ben Turner, has also been relieved of his duties.

A club statement read: “Woking FC has parted company with head coach Michael Doyle and assistant Ben Turner with immediate effect.

Michael Doyle spent the 2009/10 season on loan at Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We thank them both for their contribution to the club, in particular last season in helping the club avoid relegation. Plans are in place to move forward as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Doyle first arrived in Yorkshire in 2009, joining Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Coventry. He became a key figure under Simon Grayson and helped the Whites seal automatic promotion to the Championship.

After a brief period back in the Coventry ranks, Doyle joined Sheffield United on a permanent basis in January 2011. He spent over four years with the Blades, making over 200 appearances.