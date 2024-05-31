Former Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers forward Uche Ikpeazu, who was linked with Sheffield Wednesday last year, has joined Scottish outfit St Johnstone.

The imposing forward was linked with a return to South Yorkshire in the summer of 2023, with talks said to have been held with Wednesday. He had become a free agent having left Turkish side Konyaspor.

However, a move failed to materialise and he instead linked up with Port Vale. The 29-year-old made 20 appearances for the club in the third tier and played under ex-Owls boss Darren Moore, but managed just one goal as Vale suffered relegation.

It was confirmed he would leaving Vale Park after less than a year on the books and he has now moved north of the border, penning terms with St Johnstone of the Scottish top flight.

After putting pen to paper, Ikpeazu said: “I’m excited. I can focus on this new journey and challenge back here in Scotland. I’m looking forward to imposing myself on the league. The supporters might know me from my time in the Scottish Premiership before. I’m a more mature player now and want to exceed my own expectations.

“It was a no-brainer for me. I have worked with the gaffer before and I’m ready to help the team. I want to show my quality and talent. Having a full pre-season is going to be very important. That is massive for me because, the last couple of years, I haven’t had that.

“I’m hungry, determined, focused and can’t wait to see everyone at McDiarmid Park. I know where I’m at and I can really get the head down and build forward.”

The move has reunited him with St Johnstone boss Craig Levein, who the forward worked under at Hearts. He has signed a two-year contract.

Levein said: “I’m really pleased to get Uche in – and to get him in so early. I know exactly what he is capable of from his previous time spent in Scottish football.