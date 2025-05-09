Swindon Town have confirmed the release of former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United defender Grant Hall.

The League Two club have revealed their retained list following the conclusion of their campaign and Hall is not among those featured.

He will instead be seeking pastures new just a year after his move to the County Ground from Rotherham.

The 33-year-old is one of eight players moving on, with former Leeds United prospect Sean McGurk also leaving the Robins.

Grant Hall scored two goals in 28 appearances for Middlesbrough. | George Wood/Getty Images

Swindon boss Ian Holloway said: “Firstly, I want to thank each and every player that played for the club and my team this season.”

“For any manager, I’m sure they would agree that this time of the season is extremely difficult, but can only thank every player for their efforts and wish those departing the very best of luck in their next chapter.”

Hall cut his teeth in the non-league pyramid, eventually landing moves to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, he is better-known for his exploits in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough and Rotherham.

Holloway added: “I believe we are moving into a really exciting chapter next season with a core of experienced players already contracted for next season, and it will be an important summer for everybody associated with the club.

Ian Holloway is making changes to his Swindon Town squad. | George Wood/Getty Images

“Finally, I’d like to thank our supporters. Your support has been pivotal, and you've been amazing this season, home and away.”

“Our players and our staﬀ regularly talk about your noise home and away. It goes a long way to supporting the team.

