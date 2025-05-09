Former Leeds United and Wigan Athletic prospect misses out on Swindon Town retained list after non-league loan
There were some raised eyebrows among the Elland Road faithful when Leeds sanctioned McGurk’s permanent exit in February 2024.
The playmaker had starred for the Whites at youth level, impressing for the club’s under-21s on a regular basis.
Many expected he would be loaned out to gain senior experience, but he was instead allowed to join Swindon on a permanent basis.
The 22-year-old made a promising start to life at the County Ground but eventually fell out of favour and was loaned to National League outfit Yeovil Town in December.
Following the conclusion of the regular EFL season, Swindon have confirmed McGurk is free to seek pastures new this summer.
Swindon boss an Holloway said: “Firstly, I want to thank each and every player that played for the club and my team this season.
“For any manager, I’m sure they would agree that this time of the season is extremely difficult, but can only thank every player for their efforts and wish those departing the very best of luck in their next chapter.”
Leeds signed McGurk from Wigan Athletic in 2021, during a period in which the Whites were focusing heavily on youth recruitment.
He left Elland Road without a single senior appearance on his CV.