Former Leeds United and Wigan Athletic prospect misses out on Swindon Town retained list after non-league loan

Published 9th May 2025, 12:36 BST
Former Leeds United prospect Sean McGurk has not been retained by Swindon Town following the end of the 2024/25 season.

There were some raised eyebrows among the Elland Road faithful when Leeds sanctioned McGurk’s permanent exit in February 2024.

The playmaker had starred for the Whites at youth level, impressing for the club’s under-21s on a regular basis.

Many expected he would be loaned out to gain senior experience, but he was instead allowed to join Swindon on a permanent basis.

Sean McGurk featured regularly for Leeds United's under-21s before departing for Swindon Town.
Sean McGurk featured regularly for Leeds United's under-21s before departing for Swindon Town. | Steve Riding

The 22-year-old made a promising start to life at the County Ground but eventually fell out of favour and was loaned to National League outfit Yeovil Town in December.

Following the conclusion of the regular EFL season, Swindon have confirmed McGurk is free to seek pastures new this summer.

Swindon boss an Holloway said: “Firstly, I want to thank each and every player that played for the club and my team this season.

Leeds United signed Sean McGurk from Wigan Athletic in 2021.
Leeds United signed Sean McGurk from Wigan Athletic in 2021. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

“For any manager, I’m sure they would agree that this time of the season is extremely difficult, but can only thank every player for their efforts and wish those departing the very best of luck in their next chapter.”

Leeds signed McGurk from Wigan Athletic in 2021, during a period in which the Whites were focusing heavily on youth recruitment.

He left Elland Road without a single senior appearance on his CV.

