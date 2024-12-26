Swindon Town have loaned former Leeds United prospect Sean McGurk out to National League side Yeovil Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger, who can also operate as a attacking midfielder, was among the players Leeds prised from rival academies during the reign of Victor Orta as director of football.

He made the move to Elland Road from Wigan Athletic in 2021, following in the footsteps of Joe Gelhardt after his identical move a year prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old was a regular fixture for the Whites at youth level, standing out with his creativity and flair in the final third.

Sean McGurk featured regularly for Leeds United's under-21s before departing for Swindon Town. | Steve Riding

Despite his exploits for the club’s under-21s, he was unable to make a first-team breakthrough and in the dying embers of the last winter window, joined Swindon on a permanent basis.

He made a promising start to life with the Robins and was hailed by the club’s former interim manager Gavin Gunning in February.

"He's got so much to learn but so much quality,” Gunning said. “I think he's going to be a big coup for the club - anybody who has seen him play - and he's still not fit, that's the thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The scary thing is going to be when we get him fit because he's still nowhere near fit enough to where he wants to be. When he gets fit he's going to be a proper problem."

However, McGurk has been unable to kick on and make an impact in League Two this season. Minutes under manager Ian Holloway have proven hard to come by and he has been sent to Yeovil in search of them.

A statement issued by the National League side read: “We’re delighted to announce the signing of Sean McGurk who joins on a one-month loan from Swindon Town.

“The 21-year-old began his career at Liverpool before joining Wigan Athletic at under-14 level. In July 2021, he signed a three-year contract with Leeds United, becoming a regular in their youth teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad