Former Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Newcastle United winger Shane Ferguson has joined Northern Irish outfit Derry City.

The move marks a homecoming for Ferguson, a senior Northern Ireland international who was born in Derry.

He was released by Rotherham at the end of the 2023/24 season despite being a popular figure among the New York Stadium faithful.

His time with the Millers had been disrupted by injury but the wideman, who is also comfortable playing at left-back, is “feeling strong” ahead of his return to football.

He said: “I’m delighted to be coming home and once I had spoken with Tiernan [Lynch, Derry manager] and heard his plans for the club, it was a simple decision.

Shane Ferguson left Rotherham United at the end of the 2023/24 season. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“I’ve been training hard after a frustrating last season and I’m feeling very strong. I will really benefit now from a full pre-season and be ready to go when the new campaign starts.

“Derry City is obviously a club I know a bit about and I’m well aware of how passionate that support base is. I’m really looking forward to doing my bit to hopefully bring success to the Brandywell.”

Ferguson started his career with Newcastle and had spells with Birmingham, Rangers and Millwall before arriving at Rotherham in 2021.