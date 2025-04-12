Former Rotherham United, Derby County and Wigan Athletic man 'rejects' interest from EFL club

Published 12th Apr 2025, 10:02 BST
Former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has reportedly rejected interest from Milton Keynes Dons.

Since parting ways with Scott Lindsey last month, the Dons have been under the management of interim boss Ben Gladwin.

It appears their manager hunt is intensifying and former Sheffield United coach Keith Andrews is said to have been interviewed for the gig.

However, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Warne will not be vying to land the League Two job.

Paul Warne was dismissed by Derby County in February.Paul Warne was dismissed by Derby County in February.
Paul Warne was dismissed by Derby County in February. | Warren Little/Getty Images

He is thought to have rebuffed interest from the Dons, who are languishing in 19th place in the fourth tier.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since February, when he was relieved of his duties at Derby County. He had led the Rams to promotion from League One but had been unable to steer the club clear of a relegation battle.

Derby’s owner David Clowes said: “Paul is a man of great integrity and embodies the values we hold important at Derby County. No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won’t.”

Paul Warne is a four-time League One promotion-winner.Paul Warne is a four-time League One promotion-winner.
Paul Warne is a four-time League One promotion-winner. | Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

A promotion specialist in League One, Warne steered Rotherham into the second tier on three separate occasions before taking the reins at Pride Park.

The Millers have found replacing Warne tough and recently axed Steve Evans with the end of a dismal campaign approaching.

Warne also represented Rotherham as a player during a career that also featured spells with the likes of Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic.

