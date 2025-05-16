Former Sheffield United, Hull City and Doncaster Rovers man lands management role in League Two

By Tom Coates

Published 16th May 2025, 10:16 BST
Former Sheffield United and Hull City coach Andy Crosby has been appointed manager of Tranmere Rovers on a permanent basis.

The 52-year-old took the reins as caretaker in February, following the League Two club’s dismissal of Nigel Adkins.

He had been reunited with Adkins at Prenton Park mere months before, having assisted him in his spells in charge of the Blades and the Tigers.

Crosby, a former Doncaster Rovers defender who cut his teeth at Leeds United, did an admirable job steadying the ship in the final months of the 2024/25 campaign.

He has now been appointed as the club’s permanent manager and has spoken of his pride at landing the role.

Andy Crosby is set to lead Tranmere Rovers into the 2025/26 campaign.placeholder image
Andy Crosby is set to lead Tranmere Rovers into the 2025/26 campaign. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Andy Crosby on becoming Tranmere Rovers boss

Crosby said: “To represent this football club – and everything it stands for, including hard work, commitment, and unity - is something I’m extremely proud of.

"I’d like to personally thank all the players and staff, both at The Campus and at Prenton Park, for their support during my interim spell. Their dedication and professionalism have played a huge part in getting me to this point.

"I’d also like to thank the supporters. Their backing over the past few months has been outstanding, and I’m looking forward to continuing to strengthen that positive relationship.”

Andy Crosby has worked for the likes of Sheffield United and Hull City. placeholder image
Andy Crosby has worked for the likes of Sheffield United and Hull City. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Praise from Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios

Tranmere’s chairman Mark Palios added: “Andy achieved everything I asked of him as interim manager, turning a team that was struggling for confidence into one which was very difficult to beat and, crucially, securing our place in the EFL.

"He led the team to some great results in the final quarter of the season, was bold in his decision making, tactics, and substitutions, and formed a great togetherness in the squad.

“He is well respected by the staff and has a fantastic drive to succeed, which I’m sure will serve us well.”

Andy Crosby’s coaching history

Crosby first worked with Adkins at Scunthorpe United. The pair later moved to Southampton, steering the Saints from League One to the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino eventually replaced the duo and spells at Reading, Sheffield United and Hull followed.

After years working alongside Adkins, Crosby struck out on his own for stints in charge of Northern Ireland under-21s and Port Vale. However, he was eventually reunited with Adkins at Trannere.

