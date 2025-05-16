Former Sheffield United and Hull City coach Andy Crosby has been appointed manager of Tranmere Rovers on a permanent basis.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old took the reins as caretaker in February, following the League Two club’s dismissal of Nigel Adkins.

He had been reunited with Adkins at Prenton Park mere months before, having assisted him in his spells in charge of the Blades and the Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crosby, a former Doncaster Rovers defender who cut his teeth at Leeds United, did an admirable job steadying the ship in the final months of the 2024/25 campaign.

He has now been appointed as the club’s permanent manager and has spoken of his pride at landing the role.

Andy Crosby is set to lead Tranmere Rovers into the 2025/26 campaign. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Andy Crosby on becoming Tranmere Rovers boss

Crosby said: “To represent this football club – and everything it stands for, including hard work, commitment, and unity - is something I’m extremely proud of.

"I’d like to personally thank all the players and staff, both at The Campus and at Prenton Park, for their support during my interim spell. Their dedication and professionalism have played a huge part in getting me to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d also like to thank the supporters. Their backing over the past few months has been outstanding, and I’m looking forward to continuing to strengthen that positive relationship.”

Andy Crosby has worked for the likes of Sheffield United and Hull City. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Praise from Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios

Tranmere’s chairman Mark Palios added: “Andy achieved everything I asked of him as interim manager, turning a team that was struggling for confidence into one which was very difficult to beat and, crucially, securing our place in the EFL.

"He led the team to some great results in the final quarter of the season, was bold in his decision making, tactics, and substitutions, and formed a great togetherness in the squad.

“He is well respected by the staff and has a fantastic drive to succeed, which I’m sure will serve us well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Crosby’s coaching history

Crosby first worked with Adkins at Scunthorpe United. The pair later moved to Southampton, steering the Saints from League One to the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino eventually replaced the duo and spells at Reading, Sheffield United and Hull followed.