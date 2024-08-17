Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy has been installed as the frontrunner to fill the vacant managerial role at Preston North End.

Preston are just one game into their Championship campaign but have already found themselves in need of a new boss. Ryan Lowe departed by mutual consent after the club’s season opener, a 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United.

A host of names have since been linked with the role, including former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and ex-Leeds United forward David Healy.

Barry-Murphy was also reported to be among the potential candidates and has now risen to the top of BetVictor’s list of frontrunners. At 1/2, he sits above the likes of Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey and former Millwall manager Gary Rowett.

The 46-year-old was a defensive midfielder in his playing days, representing the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Bury. He also turned out for Preston, the club he is reportedly being eyed to take charge of.

He stepped into management in 2019, taking the reins at Rochdale, but moved into youth coaching after his stint at Spotland. He led Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad from 2021 until earlier this year, helping to blood an array of talented youngsters.

Preston are currently being led on an interim basis by Mike Marsh, who was part of the coaching team at Huddersfield Town during the reign of David Wagner.