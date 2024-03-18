The 39-year-old now plies his trade in non-league football and recently departed Coalville Town of the Southern League Premier Division. He left following an approach from a rival club, which has been revealed to be Barwell.

He was named in the club’s starting XI at the weekend as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Needham Market, lining up alongside another former Middlesbrough and Wednesday player in Isaiah Osbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lita’s first spell in Yorkshire came in 2009, when he joined Middlesbrough from Reading on a permanent basis. He scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for the club before departing for Swansea City in 2011.

Leroy Lita enjoyed a productive loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

While on the books in Wales, he enjoyed a productive loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday, notching on seven occasions over the course of 17 games. He later returned to Yorkshire in 2014, joining Barnsley on a permanent deal but only managing two goals in 24 outings.