Former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Middlesbrough man joins 24th club of his career
The 39-year-old now plies his trade in non-league football and recently departed Coalville Town of the Southern League Premier Division. He left following an approach from a rival club, which has been revealed to be Barwell.
He was named in the club’s starting XI at the weekend as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Needham Market, lining up alongside another former Middlesbrough and Wednesday player in Isaiah Osbourne.
Lita’s first spell in Yorkshire came in 2009, when he joined Middlesbrough from Reading on a permanent basis. He scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for the club before departing for Swansea City in 2011.
While on the books in Wales, he enjoyed a productive loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday, notching on seven occasions over the course of 17 games. He later returned to Yorkshire in 2014, joining Barnsley on a permanent deal but only managing two goals in 24 outings.
Lita is one of many former EFL stars to have cropped up in non-league football in recent years. Among those currently playing below the EFL are former Sheffield United forward Clayton Donaldson and Yorkshire-born ex-Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom.