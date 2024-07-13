Former Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall men are among the frontrunners to join Harrogate Town in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a remarkable rise up through the non-league pyramid, Harrogate are now preparing for their fifth season of EFL football. Regular promotions may be in their past but the club’s ability to stabilise at League Two level has been admirable.

However, Simon Weaver will not be looking to rest on his laurels ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The Sulphurites have already made some new additions to their squad, the most recent being England C-capped defender Zico Asara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have also recruited Stephen Duke-McKenna from Queens Park Rangers, although have lost Rod McDonald and Abraham Odoh. With two in and two out so far, it appears likely Harrogate are from finished with the transfer market.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Matt Penney is among the frontrunners to join Harrogate Town this summer. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Here are the players Sportscasting believe are most likely to join Harrogate this summer.

Jordan Smith - 4/1

The goalkeeping department appears likely to be an area of focus for Harrogate this summer, following the departures of Peter Jameson, Jonathan Mitchell and Lewis Thomas. Smith is currently a free agent having left League Two champions Stockport County.

He has previously plied his trade in Yorkshire, having had a loan spell at Barnsley while on Nottingham Forest’s books.

Joe Walsh - 8/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another potential goalkeeping option, Walsh has signed a new deal at Queens Park Rangers but does appear likely to be their number one anytime soon. A loan move could push him up the pecking order.

Aiden O’Brien - 10/1

A seasoned frontman with Republic of Ireland caps on his CV, O’Brien ended last season on loan at Sutton United. He was released by Shrewsbury Town at the end of the campaign and is now available as a free agent.

Matt Penney - 10/1

Ipswich Town released the former Sheffield Wednesday defender last year and he has been a free agent ever since. It is not easy getting back up to speed after such a long time out but Penney arguably has the quality to shine in League Two.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips - 14/1

The son of former Premier League winger Shaun, he has football in his DNA. A former Manchester City prospect and England youth international, he left Stoke City at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Ryan Bennett - 18/1