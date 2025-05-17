Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Harlee Dean has been released by League One outfit Reading.

A seasoned centre-back, Dean had a spell at Hillsborough during the 2021/22 season after finding himself out of favour at Birmingham City.

He made nine appearances for the Owls, strengthening up Darren Moore’s backline in an ultimately unsuccessful promotion bid.

After leaving Birmingham permanently in 2023, Dean was recruited by Reading and made 39 appearances across two seasons for the Royals.

Birmingham City loaned Harlee Dean to Sheffield Wednesday in January 2022. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

His contract is set to expire this summer and Reading have confirmed it will not be renewed for the 2025/26 campaign.

He is one of six senior players to have been released and will seek pastures new alongside David Button, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Adrian Akande, Tom Carroll and Louie Holzman.

Harlee Dean’s love for Sheffield Wednesday

The defender’s time at Hillsborough may have been short but it was definitely sweet.

Speaking on the Undr The Cosh podcast in November, Dean said: “That wasn’t being part of a football club at Birmingham. It was just, grind, surviving, whereas Wednesday, I dropped down to League One but we were going for promotion. Enjoyment was back. [The] dressing room was just bouncing.

“It felt like good times were coming. It was enjoyable. We were playing good football. We were dominating games. And they’re a massive club, by they way. When that place [Hillsborough] is rocking, it’s a proper place to play.”

Harlee Dean had a spell at Sheffield Wednesday after facing the Owls on a number of occasions over the years. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Harlee Dean’s Sheffield United opportunity

In 2017, when Dean was on the books of Brentford, he had a chance to move to the red side of the Steel City.

He said: "I could have gone to Sheffield United, but they'd just come up from League One, so I thought it was a bit of a step backwards.

