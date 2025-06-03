Harrogate Town 'standard setter' makes it five out of six to re-sign

Jack Muldoon will continue to set standards at Harrogate Town for an eighth season after becoming the latest player to commit to a new contract.

He follows Mark Oxley, Warren Burrell, Levi Sutton and Anthony O'Connor in signing a new deal before their existing ones expired this month.

Of the six existing players the Sulphurites had hoped to sign up, only Josh March has not. The striker will join Crewe Alexandra next month.

Head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry said of his former team-mate: “He sets standards in training every day and is a model professional, as well as an infectious character to have around the dressing room.

“We’re satisfied with the players we have managed to retain, there’s a core group there full of leaders and experienced players who know what the club is about and what the manager expects each day.”

Muldoon has written his name into the North Yorkshire club's history since joining in 2018, when they were still playing in non-league football.

His 331 appearances put the 36-year-old striker eighth in the club’s all-time appearance-maker list, and 81 goals is the joint-sixth best return.

Muldoon has been on the winning side in both the club's Wembley finals and is the only player to have scored in all five of their seasons in the Football League

RECORDS: Jack Muldoon is the only player to have scored in all five of Harrogate Town's seasons in the Football League (Image courtesy of Harrogate Town)

“The club means a lot to me, I’ve been part of the furniture now for seven years and like to think I’ve done a good job during that time,” he said.

“Having such a good relationship with my team-mates and staff has been a big factor in staying at the club and something I don’t want to let go, it’s a proper family club and somewhere that feels like home.”