Huddersfield Town 'in talks' over deal to sign former QPR and Manchester City midfielder from Wolves

Published 18th Jul 2024, 10:03 BST
Huddersfield Town are in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers about a loan deal for Joe Hodge, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, a product of Manchester City’s academy, has been on the books of Wolves since 2021. He ended last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers but was afforded just eight appearances for the club.

Football Insider have claimed he could be heading out on loan again, with Huddersfield said to be in talks about taking the midfielder to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Hodge would arguably be a coup for the Terriers, considering he is a highly-rated prospect and the Republic of Ireland under-21s captain. However, a first-team breakthrough at Molineux does not appear imminent.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joe Hodge has been linked with Huddersfield Town. Image: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty ImagesWolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joe Hodge has been linked with Huddersfield Town. Image: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joe Hodge has been linked with Huddersfield Town. Image: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Huddersfield are currently in the process of a rebuild following relegation to League One. They have already bolstered their midfield ranks, signing Herbie Kane after his departure from the club’s Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Lasse Sorensen has also arrived from Lincoln City, while former Rotherham United winger Mickel Miller has made the move from Plymouth Argyle. Antony Evans, an attack-minded midfielder, has joined the Terriers from Bristol Rovers.

On the outgoings front, Huddersfield have lost Jack Rudoni to Coventry City.

