Huddersfield Town lacked maturity in draw with Peterborough United, admits Carlos Corberan

The Terriers were on course for all three points after Danny Ward had put them ahead on 74 minutes but with six minutes of normal time remaining the hosts pulled a goal back as Town had to settle for a point.

The result saw them remain in the play-off places but Corberan felt the final ball was lacking from his side at the Weston Homes Stadium.

SPOILS SHARED: For Carlos Corberan and Huddersfield Town at Peterborough United. Picture: PA Wire.

“In the first half we were controlling many moments of the game," reflected Corberan.

“The team was in a good position but at times we did not make the right decision with the final details to create more chances.

“That is something we wanted to improve on in the second half by having more accuracy in our passes.

“Fortunately we were able to score a goal to go ahead but we then suffered in the last minutes of the game when we did not play with enough maturity."

OPENER: Danny Ward celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town. Picture: PA Wire.

Clarke-Harris was introduced for the home side after 55 minutes and Corberan felt his presence caused his side problems.

He continued: “The game was more physical in the second half and when Peterborough put their number nine (Clarke-Harris) on the pitch he was able to win aerial challenges and they could put more balls into the box.