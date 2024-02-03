Huddersfield are currently being led by a caretaker team, spearheaded by academy manager Jon Worthington, after axing Darren Moore earlier this week. The decision was made after a draw with Queens Park Rangers, with the Terriers sitting precariously above the relegation zone.

The club’s hierarchy have rolled the dice but are now under pressure to ensure their next appointment at the John Smith’s Stadium is the right one.

A wrong choice could potentially seal Huddersfield’s fate and send them back into League One for the first time in over a decade.

John Eustace was axed by Birmingham City earlier on in the campaign. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Eustace, previously priced at 8/1 to land the job by BetVictor, has seen his odds fall to 4/1. He now sits second in the list of favourites, with only former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom ahead of him.

He has risen above former Barnsley head coach Michael Duff, who is priced at 6/1 to take over from Moore.

Eustace has been out of work since October, when he was dismissed by Birmingham despite having overseen a promising start to the season. He was replaced by Wayne Rooney, who was also relieved of his duties before the Blues eventually turned to Tony Mowbray.

There are some familiar faces among the outside contenders, with former Terriers managers Neil Warnock and David Wagner sitting at 12/1 and 16/1 respectively.