A decision on the Terriers job is fast-approaching, with just two games of the club’s 2024/25 League One campaign remaining. It has been a thoroughly underwhelming campaign, with a top-six finish already beyond the club’s grasp.

Michael Duff was relieved of his duties in March with the promotion push running out of steam, but Huddersfield opted against immediately finding a long-term successor.

Academy manager Jon Worthington was instead handed the reins as interim head coach and he is expected to see out the season at the helm. Barnsley and Rotherham United recently gave permanent roles to coaches initially appointed as caretakers, but a similar development in West Yorkshire appears unlikely.

Worthington recently indicated he will be returning to his academy gig in the summer, opening the door for an outside hire. As discussions among fans regarding potential candidates intensify, here are the latest Gambling.com frontrunners for the role.

