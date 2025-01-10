Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Barnsley are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

It has been another busy day in Yorkshire, with signings made and rumours emerging across the pyramid.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Huddersfield Town make statement signing

Joe Taylor has joined Huddersfield Town from Luton Town for a seven-figure fee. The forward has previously shone in League One for Lincoln City and has been lauded as a major coup for the Terriers.

Huddersfield’s sporting director Mark Cartwright said: “His goalscoring record at this level speaks for itself, but his overall game is something we find attractive, as he adds something completely different to our forward options.”

Joe Taylor has joined Huddersfield Town from Luton Town. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Update on Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday-linked man

Aston Villa’s Louie Barry has been linked with a clutch of Championship clubs following the end of his loan spell at Stockport County.

Among them are Leeds, while Middlesbrough and both of the Championship’s Sheffield clubs have been credited with interest.

In his most recent press conference, Villa boss Unai Emery said it had not been decided whether Barry would be staying at the club or heading out again.

Louie Barry was recalled from his loan at Stockport County by Aston Villa. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Hull City recruit former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United midfielder

Matt Crooks has sealed a return to England, joining Hull City from MLS outfit Real Salt Lake. An imposing midfield presence, the 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Tigers, with the option of a further year.

He said: “The club’s got ambition, the chairman’s got ambition. Although it’s been a difficult start to the season for the lads, I’m sure we can push on and I’m here to help the best way I can.”

Barnsley make defender decision following Bradford City talks

Jack Shepherd is set to stay at Bradford City for the rest of the season following talks between the Bantams and his parent club Barnsley.

Bradford boss Graham Alexander said: "We spoke to Barnsley and tried to clarify that he was going to be with us for the rest of the season and we’re delighted to get that done.”

Completed business on horizon for Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann has reassured Doncaster Rovers supporters they are close to completing some transfer business.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has assured fans business will be done in the transfer window. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He said: "We are (close). It’s been hard work and I was on the phone constantly all day (on Thursday) and by the end of it, I had a massive headache.

“But I can guarantee to the Doncaster fans that we are trying to make us stronger for sure and put us in the best place possible so that when we come out of this window, we have a competitive 20-man squad.”

Rotherham United midfielder on way out

Christ Tiehi appears set to depart Rotherham United, with a club in Europe having agreed a fee to sign the midfielder.