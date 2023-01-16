HUDDERSFIELD TOWN ‘MAKE APPROACH’ FOR CHELSEA YOUNGSTER

All the latest transfer news from the Championship

Huddersfield Town picked up their first point of the year as they played out a 1-1 draw with Hull City at the weekend. The Terriers looked set to claim an away victory thanks to Michal Helik’s first-half header, however Oscar Estupinan equalised in the dying seconds of the match.

However, Mark Fotheringham’s side have managed to climb further up the Championship table and now sit in 22nd place - three points below Cardiff City. Town will now take on Blackpool in a huge six-pointer next weekend, with the Seasiders sat below them on goal difference. The match could see them either move out of the bottom three or potentially push them down to last place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is today’s transfer news...

BURNLEY 'CLOSING IN' ON REPUBLIC OF IRELAND INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley are close to completing a deal for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, having already offered £2.5 million for his services. The 22-year-old netted 12 goals in the Championship last season. (The Sun)

SHEFF UTD INTEREST IN PREMIER LEAGUE FORWARD 'PLAYED DOWN'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United aren't interested in pursuing a deal for Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt, despite rumours. The 20-year-old forward could be set for a loan move to the Championship this month. (Alan Nixon)

BOURNEMOUTH PREPARE 'BUMPER DEAL' FOR BRISTOL CITY ACE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth are preparing a whopping £50,000-a-week contract offer for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo. Reports claim the 23-year-old could be available for around £15m this month. (Football League World)

PSV 'JOIN' RACE FOR NORWICH CITY OUTCAST

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSV have entered the rice to sign Norwich City's Todd Cantwell after he previously looked set to join Rangers. The winger previously played in the Netherlands whilst on loan with Fortuna Sittard, helping them gain promotion to the Eredivisie. (Pete O'Rourke)

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARDIFF CITY 'EYE' SHOCK RETURN FOR FORMER BOSS

Cardiff City are reportedly looking to bring Neil Warnock back to the club, despite the 74-year-old announcing his retirement last year. Warnock spent over three years as the Bluebirds boss before his most recent spell with Middlesbrough. (talkSPORT)

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEST BROM 'TARGET' RECALLED BY PARENT CLUB

Leyton Orient have recalled Daniel Nkrumah from his loan spell at Welling United amid interest from West Brom. The Baggies are eager to snap up the teenager during the January transfer window. (Alan Nixon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN ‘MAKE APPROACH’ FOR CHELSEA YOUNGSTER

Huddersfield Town have seen a move for Chelsea’s Harvey Vale knocked back in the January transfer window, with Wigan Athletic also showing interest in the 19-year-old. Vale’s loan deal with Hull City had recently been cut short after making only three appearances for the Tigers in the first half of the campaign. (Nizaar Kinsella)

Advertisement Hide Ad

COVENTRY CITY 'LIKELY' TO SIGN SWANSEA ACE

Coventry City are 'likely' to sign Swansea City's Jamie Paterson, despite the fact the Sky Blues are yet to launch a formal offer for his services. The 31-year-old has been told he can leave the Welsh club this month after making only 12 appearances this season. (Wales Online)