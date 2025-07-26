Hull City and Millwall have reportedly joined Middlesbrough in the race to sign former Barnsley defender Callum Brittain from Blackburn Rovers.

Three years have passed since the 27-year-old, an adventurous right-back, joined Blackburn from Barnsley on a permanent basis.

He has since become a key figure for the Championship club, racking up a total of 113 appearances in all competitions.

However, he has been the subject of intense speculation of late having turned down a new deal at Ewood Park.

His refusal to play in a pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley only heightened doubt over his future and Middlesbrough have been on his trail.

Callum Brittain represented Barnsley between 2020 and 2022. | Tony Johnson

Hull City in Callum Brittain race

However, according to SportsBoom, Middlesbrough are not the only Championship club with Brittain in their sights.

Hull and Millwall are both believed to have joined the race for Brittain, who has also been linked with Derby County.

It has been suggested a fee in the region of £4m could persuade Blackburn to sell and it remains to be seen whether the asking price is met.

Hull are currently under a transfer embargo but have lodged an appeal against the punishment.

Valerien Ismael on Callum Brittain

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire last week, Blackburn boss and ex-Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael said: "If he has to leave, he will leave, but he will only leave if the price is right for the club.

"We are happy with Callum and if we have to go until the end of the season and risk that Callum goes for free, we'll do it. We are clear within the club.

"We made a strong offer to extend his contract and, at some point, maybe the thing can change."

Blackburn Rovers defender Callum Brittain reportedly has a number of admirers. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Callum Brittain’s time at Barnsley

Brittain joined Barnsley from Milton Keynes Dons in the summer of 2020, when Barnsley were a second-tier side.

He thrived under the tutelage of Ismael at Oakwell, helping the Reds storm into the Championship play-offs in 2021.