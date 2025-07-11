Middlesbrough credited with interest in Blackburn Rovers defender as £2.5m bid mooted
The 27-year-old is no stranger to Yorkshire, having been given his chance in the Championship by Barnsley in 2020.
He joined the Reds from Milton Keynes Dons and became a key figure, playing a starring role as the club marched into the play-offs in 2021.
Blackburn came calling after Barnsley’s relegation in 2022 and earlier this year, Brittain was reunited with his former Reds boss Valerien Ismael at Ewood Park.
Middlesbrough target Callum Brittain
However, it appears Blackburn may face a battle to retain the services of the adventurous right-back.
According to reporter Alan Nixon vis his Patreon page, Middlesbrough are making a £2.5m bid for the former England youth international.
Blackburn are said to want a bigger offer for Brittain, who is in the final year of his contract in Lancashire.
He would arguably be an impressive coup for Middlesbrough, who are ushering in a new era after replacing Michael Carrick with Rob Edwards in the dugout.
There has been plenty of speculation regarding Brittain’s future and Blackburn are even thought to have identified a potential replacement.
The club have been linked with Hull City’s Cody Drameh, who only joined the Tigers from Leeds United in the last summer window.
Middlesbrough’s summer business
Middlesbrough are yet to make a senior signing in the current window, but have sanctioned the sales of goalkeeper Zach Hemming and forward Josh Coburn.
They have been linked with a move for out-of-contract frontman Rhian Brewster, who has not yet signed the deal offered to him by Sheffield United.
Burnley have also been credited with interest in the 25-year-old, who Sheffield United signed from Liverpool for a reported £23.5m in 2020.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.