Hull City sanction loan departure for ex-Chelsea and Sunderland man Mason Burstow as Bolton Wanderers swoop
The 21-year old burst on to the scene at Charlton Athletic, earning a high-profile move to Chelsea in February 2022.
He found opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge and loan spells at Charlton and Sunderland failed to propel him into the first-team picture.
Hull came calling last year, giving Burstow a permanent exit route and a chance to lay down roots in East Yorkshire.
However, he managed just two goals in 32 appearances over the course of the 2024/25 season.
Mason Burstow makes loan move
He will now spent the entirety of the season ahead with Bolton, who are led by former Bradford City midfielder Steven Schumacher.
After putting pen to paper, Burstow said: “I’m looking forward to wearing this shirt and representing the club, with the stature of Bolton as well. It's always a club you look at and think they definitely are better than League One, so hopefully I can help get over the line.
“I’m excited to get started. It was one of the plans that they needed a striker and I'm glad they decided to go with me. I had a few conversations with the gaffer and our plans and ideas for the season align, so it should be good.
“It'll be good to meet the lads and hopefully fit in straight away, with the other new boys as well, and then we can get off to a flyer.”
Steven Schumacher on Mason Burstow signing
Schumacher added: “This is another important signing for us and we’re delighted to have Mason on board.
“We’ve made no secret of the fact that we wanted to add another striker to the squad and Mason fits the bill for the type of player we wanted and with the attributes we were looking for.
“He’s still a young player but one with a good taste of first-team experience at a high level who wants to keep improving and developing with us. Hopefully we will bring the best out of him in a role he’s keen to play and I’m excited about what he can do for us this season.”
