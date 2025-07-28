Hull City, Birmingham City and West Brom braced for blow with Rangers 'likely' to land Tottenham Hotspur man
The 17-year-old is considered among the brightest prospects in English football and has already made 21 appearances for Spurs at first-team level.
He appeared set for a Championship loan move, with Hull said to have joined West Brom and Birmingham in the race for his signature.
However, it now looks like Moore could be heading north of the border to continue his development in Scotland.
Rangers likely to land Mikey Moore
According to The Telegraph’s Matt Law, Rangers have moved into pole position to land Moore on a temporary basis.
Posting on social media platform X, Law said: “Rangers have emerged as favourites to sign Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham.
“There's been a lot of interest, particularly from the Championship, but Rangers seen as most likely destination.”
Hull City’s current position
Hull are currently under a transfer embargo, although have lodged an appeal and continue to be linked with players.
The Tigers have been repeatedly credited with interest in free agent Oli McBurnie, who Swansea City have reportedly emerged as frontrunners to sign.
Moore would arguably be a significant coup for any Championship club, with the England youth international having already shown off his pedigree at a higher level.
However, for a player with a ceiling so high, the prospect of continuing to play European football at just 17 could prove incredibly appealing.
After Moore starred in a Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar back in October, his teammate James Maddison told TNT Sports: "I thought we had Neymar on the left wing. He is fearless, [he has] that young, fearless mentality.
"He's a brilliant lad, he has bags of ability. I will hopefully help him with wise words but he has all the ability and well done to him."
