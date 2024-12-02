The Tigers recently opted to relieve Tim Walter of his duties, taking action with the club tumbling further and further down the Championship table. He had only been appointed as head coach in the summer, but struggled to get his ideas across at the MKM Stadium.

Andy Dawson, a favourite among Hull supporters, has taken the reins on a temporary basis and was in the dugout at the weekend as the Tigers visited Middlesbrough. Michael Carrick’s men proved to be tough opponents and secured three points with a 3-1 win at the Riverside.

Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss Mark Robins, who was recently axed by Coventry City, has already been linked with the post. However, as it stands, he is not the favourite for the gig among all bookmakers.

Slavisa Jokanovic, formerly of Sheffield United, had been in pole position but has since been matched at the top by a new name.

Here are the current BetVictor frontrunners to succeed Walter as Hull’s head coach.