Hull City have signed former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams following a successful trial.

A product of the Red Devils academy, Williams was highly rated as a teenager and had early Premier League exposure.

He also represented England at youth level, but his progress stalled and he was released in 2024 after loan spells at Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

A year on the free agent market followed for the 24-year-old, who started training with Hull earlier in the summer.

He has now put pen to paper on a one-year contract at the MKM Stadium, with the Tigers holding a one-year extension option.

Brandon Williams on Hull City move

Williams said: “It feels good to be back in the team environment and back on the pitch. Everyone has been very welcoming. It’s been a good few weeks but I’m just happy I’m here now and can focus on the football.

“I had a couple of very honest meetings with the manager. We know it’s going to be a process to get fully back up to speed, having that time out. It had been 20 months since I played or was involved with a team.

“I appreciated the manager’s honesty. Now, it’s down to me to work hard and get as many games as I can.

“It was very difficult (taking a break from football) – mentally and physically. It’s been a long road back, but probably something I needed. Now, I’m back here a different person.

“I’ve grown up a lot and I’m ready to just focus on the football. I’ve missed it. I’m hungry, I’m fiery. I know what quality I can bring to the team. As soon as I get back to that, I’m sure I’ll be an asset to the team.

“I’ve put in the work and gained the trust of the manager, the people above him and the coaching staff.

“Now, I’ve got to show it to the fans and my teammates to prove I’m here to work hard and help the team get results.”

Hull City’s busy summer

Hull have been active in the transfer market of late, getting an array of deals done despite their embargo.

Conditions of the embargo have pushed the club into the free agent and loan markets, with Williams the latest to be signed without a fee being required.