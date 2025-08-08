Hull City 'agree deal' for Leeds United attacker and remain 'in talks' with ex-Manchester United man
Gelhardt was loaned to Hull in the winter window, having watched from the bench as the Tigers drew 3-3 with his parent club in early January.
He had been consigned to the fringes of Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad but was given a new lease of life at the MKM Stadium.
Five goals across 20 appearances helped Hull stay afloat in the Championship, making ‘Joffy’ a hit among supporters.
Since the expiry of his loan deal, Gelhardt has been linked with a raft of clubs including Birmingham City and Wrexham.
Joe Gelhardt nears Hull City return
However, he now appears set for a return to Hull. According to Hull Live, a season-long loan deal has been agreed with a medical expected to take place within the next 24 hours.
While the season opener against Coventry City tomorrow (August 9) may come too soon, Gelhardt could potentially feature in Hull’s Carabao Cup trip to Wrexham on Tuesday (August 12).
Gelhardt is thought to have wanted the move, pushing for an agreement to be reached between the two clubs.
Joe Gelhardt’s versatility
The 23-year-old is a versatile attacker and can operate as an attacking midfielder, winger or forward.
Regarding his favoured position, Gelhardt told The Yorkshire Post in February: “I don’t mind to be honest, I’ll play anywhere.
“The manager makes it very clear in how you want to play and each position. I think in a game, anyway, you end up [in different positions]. I don’t mind.
“Obviously, for a left-footed player, the right’s probably more comfortable because I can cut in, but as I say, I don’t mind as long as I’m playing. We’ve got the personnel to do it [interchange positions] and it’s nice to have the freedom.”
Brandon Williams talks
Hull are also believed to still be in talks with free agent defender Williams, who has been on trial at the MKM Stadium.
A former England youth international, the left-back played in the Premier League for Manchester United before slipping down the pecking order.
Loan spells at Norwich City and Ipswich Town did not prove particularly productive and the 24-year-old spent the entirety of last season without a club.
