Acun Ilicali has promised Hull City supporters "more surprises" once he has pushed through the £6m double signing of Jaden Philogene and Keinan Davis from Aston Villa.

Owner Ilicali says it is the appeal of playing for coach Liam Rosenior that allowed him to add striker Davis to negotiations for winger Philogene.

Ilicali has confirmed his interest in the pair is well advanced.

"These are top, top players," he said. "I am using all of my efforts to finish these two deals. We are in the last stages of the deal, we are very near to finishing Philogene.

"With Davis, we came to a remarkable point in the transfer. Here, I have to thank Liam because we started a journey with Liam, I've believed in him from the first minute and I felt he would be the perfect guy for our team's future.

"He proved this with the way he plays football and the way he approached the players. I am using his big success in the deals I am doing.

"Thankfully, we have the best coach in the league. Thankfully, these clever boys understand Liam's philosophy because they are watching us, they see that this team is playing high-quality football."

Rosenior said at the start of the season he was looking for five additions, and so far only attacking midfielder Scott Twine has arrived.

ATTRACTION: Hull City owner Acun Ilicali (left) claims coach Liam Rosenior (right) is a big pull in transfer negotiations

A goalkeeper was top of the list after Karl Darlow returned from his loan and ultimately joined Leeds United, and an ankle injury expected to keep target Max Bird out for two months means they will have to look elsewhere for a deeper midfielder.

"We have some more surprises for our fans, and I think they will be happy," promised Ilicali. "We are not finishing our transfers with these two big players, we will continue our work."