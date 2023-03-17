Hull City will be looking to return to winning ways as they make the trip down south to Berkshire

Hull City first-team coach Andy Dawson believes they have learnt a lot from their defeat against Burnley on Wednesday night as they prepare to face Reading away this weekend.

The table topping Clarets won 3-1 at the MKM Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the Championship. The Tigers aim to emulate the success of Vincent Kompany’s side over the course of the next couple of seasons as they eventually aim to return to the Premier League as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Liam Rosenior was brought in back in November after Shota Arveladze’s sacking and he has since significantly tightened up the defence. His side still lack quality and a cutting edge in attacking areas though and will no doubt look to bolster that department over the summer as they keep one eye on next term.

Nevertheless, Dawson, who stepped in for media duties ahead of the clash against Reading, has challenged the players to end this season on a high and said: “It’s a really quick turnaround, that’s the Championship. It’s relentless, but it’s about the mindset. Can we go there and get a positive result going into the international break?”

“It makes a difference. The manager (Rosenior) talked about leaving players out, when you look at the players we’re leaving out at the moment, it shows how strong we’re getting.”

He added: “You look at Burnley and the strength of their bench, the players that they’re bringing in - that’s where we want to get to and we’re getting there. The other night, the type of players we had to leave out, that’s where we want to get to. It will help us move forward, and raise standards individually and within the group and that can only be a positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull are two points above the Royals in the Championship table and would be leapfrogged if they lost at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Paul Ince’s men won the reverse fixture 2-1 courtesy of a late Ryan Longman own goal.