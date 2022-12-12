Hull City played out a 0-0 stalemate against Watford yesterday as they returned to action for the first time in a month. The draw now means they have only won one of their last six matches as they sit two points above the Championship relegation zone.
The Tigers face another tough test against Sunderland this weekend, with the Black Cats able to move into the top six with a win over West Brom tonight. Tony Mowbray’s side may be ahead of Hull in terms of fitness after they faced Millwall last weekend after only three weeks out. Meanwhile, the Tigers are without a win in the league against Sunderland since both teams were in the Premier League in 2014.
Here is today’s transfer news...
BURNLEY BID 'REJECTED' FOR BRAZILIAN DEFENDER
It has been reported that Burnley had a loan-to-buy offer for Cuiaba right-back Joao Lucas rejected in the summer, with the Clarets looking to offload Matt Lowton. The Brazilian has since joined Santos. (Sport Witness)
SHEFF UTD STAR 'NO LONGER' A TARGET FOR LIVERPOOL
Liverpool were previously eager to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, however they are no out of the race for his signature and a potential departure for the 24-year-old isn't imminent. The Blades will be desperate to keep hold of Berge. (Fabrizio Romano)
MILLWALL TO 'WIN' RACE FOR NON-LEAGUE STARLET
Millwall are reportedly poised to sign Metropolitan Police midfielder Josh Keeya. The midfielder trained with the club last month and has now been offered a permanent move to The Den. (Football League World)
PRESTON 'UNLIKELY' TO SIGN PREMIER LEAGUE FORWARD
Preston North End are reportedly unlikely to sign Everton forward Tom Cannon in January as they wouldn't be able to guarantee him game time. Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town could also be interested in signing the 19-year-old. (Alan Nixon)
HULL CITY 'FACE' COMPETITION FOR CRYSTAL PALACE STARLET
Swansea City are said to have joined Hull City in the race to sign Crystal Palace's Malcolm Ebiowei. The teenage forward joined the Eagles from Derby County in the summer but has only featured three times in the Premier League. (Alan Nixon)
EVERTON 'EYEING' £35M CHAMPIONSHIP STAR
Everton are reportedly considering a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr. The Senegal international was heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs in the summer. (The Mirror)
TURKISH CLUB 'TARGET' BRISTOL CITY STRIKER
Fenerbahce have joined the race to sign Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, who is also a target for Crystal Palace, Celtic and Rangers. The Turkish club could look to sign the 22-year-old if they fail to snap up Vincent Aboubakar. (Bristol Live)
WATFORD 'KEEPING TABS' ON NON-LEAGUE STRIKER
Watford are said to be monitoring Basingstoke Town's Ezio Touray. The 6"4 striker scored 37 goals in 24 games for Reading City FC last season. (Alan Nixon)