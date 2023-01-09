The latest transfer news from Hull City and the rest of the Championship

Hull City failed to cause an FA Cup upset at the weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Fulham on home turf. The Tigers would have faced Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium if they had reached the fourth round.

The defeat brought to an end City’s run of five matches unbeaten, though they will be eager to continue that in the Championship as they host Huddersfield Town at the weekend. However, they have lost all of their previous five meetings with the Terriers and have failed to beat them since a 2-0 win in August 2015. A win this weekend could see them move into the top half of the second tier.

Here is today’s transfer news...

Hull City flop ‘closing in’ on Turkey return

Hull City winger Dogukan Sinik is said to be closing in on a return to Alanyaspor this month, according to Hull Live. The 23-year-old came up through the academy with the Turkish club.

Sinik joined the Tigers from Antalayspor in July of last year after impressing with eight goal contributions last season, however he has so far failed to have the same impact in the Championship. The attacker has made only two starts for the Tigers and has managed only one assist, while he is yet to score his first goal for the club. Sinik has since failed to move up the pecking order and was nowhere to be seen as City thrashed Wigan Athletic 4-1 last week.

Following Hull’s defeat to Fulham at the weekend, Liam Rosenior said: “Dodo [Dogukan Sinik] wasn’t selected. He’s got a little bit of interest from another club that we’re in negotiations with, and I’ll update when I get more news.”

Terriers ‘target’ Fulham outcast

Huddersfield Town are considering a loan move for Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert this month, according to Football Insider. The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Greek club Velos.

Knockaert joined Fulham on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020 but has disappointed during his time in London and has since been sent out on unsuccessful loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Velos. The winger has made only four starts in Greece this season, scoring once. The report claims that the Terriers could now offer Knockaert an escape route and are in talks with Fulham to end his deal with Velos early and bring him to Yorkshire for the second half of the season.

Middlesbrough loanee ‘linked’ with early exit

Rodrigo Muniz’s loan spell with Middlesbrough could be cut short following the arrival from Cameron Archer from Aston Villa, according to The Athletic. The striker has fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium since his arrival in the summer.

Muniz looked to be a good signing at the start of the campaign as he scored two goals in his first four matches for Boro, however he has failed to add to his tally since their 3-2 defeat to Cardiff back in September. He has now managed only nine starts for Middlesbrough and the form of Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss and Matt Crooks has left him unable to regain his place in the starting line-up.

