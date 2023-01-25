HULL CITY TO 'MISS OUT' ON BURNLEY DEFENDER

The latest transfer news from Hull City and the rest of the Championship

Hull City will look to bounce back this weekend after suffering their first defeat in seven Championship matches against Sheffield United. The Tigers will host Cardiff City as they look to go eleven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Bluebirds currently sit in 21st place but could go within a point of City if they are to beat them in Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon. However, the Welsh outfit remain without a league win since the start of November.

Hull City have won all of their last three meetings with Cardiff and enjoyed a dramatic 3-2 win in the reverse fixture. Regan Slater’s second half brace gifted them all three points after being behind past the hour mark.

Here is today’s transfer news...

MILLWALL 'FAIL' WITH £1M BID FOR STRIKER

Millwall have seen a £1 million bid for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet rejected. The Scotland international has claimed seven goals in six league matches since returning from a long-term injury. (The Scotsman)

STOKE CITY YOUNGSTER 'LINKED' WITH LEAGUE TWO MOVE

Stoke City defender Matt Baker has been linked with a loan move to Newport County this month. The teenager is yet to make his first team debut for the Potters. (Daily Mirror)

THREE CLUBS 'COMPETING' FOR LEEDS UNITED STARLET

Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough have been named as the three teams now leading the race to sign Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old had attracted interest from a number of clubs and was expected to return to Wigan Athletic on loan, however they have since dropped down the pecking order. (Football Insider)

ROTHERHAM 'TARGET' HUDDERSFIELD TOWN OUTCAST

Rothehram United have opened talks to sign Huddersfield Town's Jon Russell. The 22-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under Mark Fotheringham and has only made seven appearances in the Championship this season. (Football Insider)

BURNLEY 'AGREE' £8M DEAL FOR SOUTH AFRICAN STRIKER

Burnley have agreed to sign Westerlo striker Lyle Foster for £8 million this month and is now just waiting on a work permit to comlete the deal. The 22-year-old has eight goals in the Belgian Pro League this season. (Football Insider)

EX-LILYWHITES ACE SET FOR CHAMPIONSHIP SWITCH

Former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill is set to join Rotherham United after undergoing a medical yesterday. The Norwich City flop previously made 114 appearances for the Lilywhites and scored 30 goals before earning himself a big money move to West Ham. (Football Insider)

BRISTOL CITY STAR TO 'JOIN' PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB

Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Daniel Bentley from Bristol City and the goalkeeper is set to undergo a medical today. The Robins were willing to part ways with their second-choice shotstopper as he entered the final months of his contract. (The Athletic)

HULL CITY TO 'MISS OUT' ON BURNLEY DEFENDER

