LEAGUE TWO CLUB ‘PREPARE’ MOVE FOR HULL CITY TARGET

All the latest transfer news from Hull City and the rest of the Championship

Liam Rosenior praised his players after Hull City’s 0-0 draw with Watford at the weekend. The Tigers sit 21st in the Championship - one point above the relegation zone.

The former Derby County boss said: “I was really pleased with the players after the game because we have come away to Watford and got a clean sheet - and the players are disappointed that they haven’t won the game.

“We created a lot of stuff from really good defensive shape, which is one of the things I have been really pleased about. I can see a real basis for moving forward and hopefully we can get more clean sheets because before I came in it was an issue. So I’m really happy.

“I was delighted with the way we defended set plays and got bodies in the way of things. We ran ourselves into the ground - and that’s what it takes. That’s the kind of attitude I want at this club.”

The Hornets are chasing promotion back to the Premier League this season and could have moved up to third place with a win over the Tigers, however had to settle for fifth.

Here is today’s Championship transfer news...

PRESTON NORTH END ACADEMY PRODUCT 'ALLOWED' TO LEAVE

Preston North End midfielder Adam O'Reilly has been given permission to look for a new club in the January transfer window. The 21-year-old has made 34 appearances whilst on loan at St Patrick's Athletic this term. (Irish Independent)

FORMER SUNDERLAND MANAGERIAL TARGET SACKED

Sunderland's former target Liam Manning has been sacked by MK Dons as they sit 23rd in League One. Sunderland were previously looking at appointing the 37-year-old before Tony Mowbray after they ended last season in the play-offs. (Alan Nixon)

WATFORD STAR 'MISSES' TRAINING AMID EVERTON LINKS

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr reportedly missed training after he was due to return following the World Cup. His absence comes after it was revealed that Everton were eager to sign the Senegal international next month. (Watford Observer)

CARDIFF CITY 'YET' TO OPEN CONTRACT TALKS WITH DEFENDER

Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson has revealed he is yet to discuss a new contract with Steve Morrison, who is currently recovering from an ACL rupture and playing with the under-21s. The 31-year-old's contract with the club expired in the summer while he was still injured. (Wales Online)

BIRMINGHAM CITY LOANEE TO 'REMAIN' BEYOND JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW

Birmingham City's Hannibal has confirmed that he won't return to Manchester United next month and will see out the campaign at St. Andrew's, as he outlined his intentions with the Blues. He said: “For the rest of the season I want to go to the top six for the play-offs and I think that’s the objective of all the clubs and all the fans. We think about this but we need to think as well about the small details and get better as a team.” (Birmingham Live)

SCOTTISH DEFENDER 'TIPPED' TO MAKE ENGLAND SWITCH

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous looks set to leave the club after refusing to sign a new contract and has been linked with the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Millwall and Stoke City. However, it has been reported that Hibs would prefer him to join a club 'down south' and so the 23-year-old could make a move to the Championship. (Football League World)

LEAGUE TWO CLUB ‘PREPARE’ MOVE FOR HULL CITY TARGET

Mansfield Town are reportedly considering a move for Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman in January. Hull City, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient were all linked with the 30-year-old in the summer. (The News)

WATFORD BOSS 'REVEALS' WHERE HE WANTS TO STRENGTHEN

