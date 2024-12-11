Over three years have passed since Pablo Hernandez left Leeds United - but he still keeps tabs on his former club.

Hernandez first arrived at Leeds in the 2016, securing a loan move to Elland Road from Qatari side Al-Arabi.

His CV contained Spain caps and Champions League experience but at the time, it was rare for players to move to Qatar if they had some of their best years ahead of them.

Any fears over Hernandez’s capabilities were quickly allayed, as he made playing in the Championship appear simple.

Pablo Hernandez made his final Leeds United appearance against West Bromwich Albion in May 2021. | Bruce Rollinson

His trickery immediately endeared him to the Elland Road faithful and his loan deal soon became permanent. When he left in 2021, he had made 175 appearances for the club and played a key role in a historic promotion-winning campaign.

The Spaniard is now in charge of Castellon B following his retirement from playing but still watches the Whites in action - and believes European football is a possibility for the club.

Speaking to Leeds Live, the 39-year-old said: "I watch the games if I can. The right place for Leeds is the Premier League.

“I hope they come back and we can see the Leeds games again in the Premier League next year and why not watch Leeds in Europe in a few years? I think it's a possibility. If that happens, for sure, I'll come back to watch some games at Elland Road."

Hernandez blossomed under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa in West Yorkshire and has taken lessons from ‘El Loco’ into his own management career.