I left Leeds United over three years ago but still watch their games - and think European football is possible
Hernandez first arrived at Leeds in the 2016, securing a loan move to Elland Road from Qatari side Al-Arabi.
His CV contained Spain caps and Champions League experience but at the time, it was rare for players to move to Qatar if they had some of their best years ahead of them.
Any fears over Hernandez’s capabilities were quickly allayed, as he made playing in the Championship appear simple.
His trickery immediately endeared him to the Elland Road faithful and his loan deal soon became permanent. When he left in 2021, he had made 175 appearances for the club and played a key role in a historic promotion-winning campaign.
The Spaniard is now in charge of Castellon B following his retirement from playing but still watches the Whites in action - and believes European football is a possibility for the club.
Speaking to Leeds Live, the 39-year-old said: "I watch the games if I can. The right place for Leeds is the Premier League.
“I hope they come back and we can see the Leeds games again in the Premier League next year and why not watch Leeds in Europe in a few years? I think it's a possibility. If that happens, for sure, I'll come back to watch some games at Elland Road."
Hernandez blossomed under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa in West Yorkshire and has taken lessons from ‘El Loco’ into his own management career.
He said: "I worked with a lot of great managers, but maybe Marcelo is the best one I had in my career. I learnt a lot from him. He taught me a lot. He gave me the chance to improve a lot as a player in the last part of my career."
